House struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several bullets were fired into a house in LaGrange Sunday morning, police said.

The homeowner off Vince Sutton Boulevard called the police after the bullets punched through her window. Nobody in the house was injured, police said.

Officers believe multiple people shot at each other in the roadway, hitting the victim’s house. No suspects have been named.

Police continue to investigate. They ask anyone with information to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623. You can also leave an anonymous tip to Troup County Crime Stoppers for a possible cash reward at (706) 812-1000.

