Man steals cash registers at 2 small businesses, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole cash registers at two locally-owned businesses in southwest Atlanta.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers were called to 847 McDaniel Street, which houses multiple businesses. A man broke into the storefronts of 404 Coffee and The Juicy Joint, stealing both cash registers, according to police.

The incident report said the man likely hurled rocks through the business’s glass front doors to enter. The owner of 404 Coffee told police their cash register was empty.

Police dusted the stores for fingerprints, and the investigation continues.

Officers ask anyone with information about the case to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting an online report or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

