3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man steals cash registers at 2 small businesses, Atlanta police say

Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole cash registers at two businesses in...
Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole cash registers at two businesses in southwest Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole cash registers at two locally-owned businesses in southwest Atlanta.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers were called to 847 McDaniel Street, which houses multiple businesses. A man broke into the storefronts of 404 Coffee and The Juicy Joint, stealing both cash registers, according to police.

The incident report said the man likely hurled rocks through the business’s glass front doors to enter. The owner of 404 Coffee told police their cash register was empty.

Police dusted the stores for fingerprints, and the investigation continues.

Officers ask anyone with information about the case to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting an online report or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart near Old National Highway
Heavy police presence reported near College Park Walmart
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Police said they found a man's body at the intersection of North Decatur Road and Winn Way on...
Man found dead at DeKalb County intersection, police say
Missing teen Akary Cruz may be traveling through Georgia, according to the FBI.
Missing teen from Indiana believed to be traveling through Georgia, FBI says

Latest News

(FILE)
Woman dies after kitchen fire sets house ablaze, Paulding County firefighters say
An owl may get to fly again after Milton police officers swooped in to help on Friday.
PHOTOS: Milton officers save injured owl from the middle of the road
Generic police lights
House struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say
Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 of its vehicles because the unlocked doors may unlatch...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 vehicles over door risks