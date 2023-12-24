PHOTOS: Milton officers save injured owl from the middle of the road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An owl may get to fly again after Milton police officers swooped in to help on Friday.

Around 9 p.m., Sergeant Chad West was driving on State Route 9 when he noticed an odd sight. An owl was sitting in the middle of the road, injured. West turned around and rescued the owl, which police named “Owen.”

Officer Charles Fannon, who has experience handling birds of prey, met with West. The two decided Owen was probably hit by a car and contacted Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta, which accepted the owl. Owen is now headed to a rehabilitation center.

“You just never know what you might come across in Milton!” the department wrote on social media.

Meet Owen the Owl. Around 9 PM this evening, Sgt. West was traveling up Highway 9 and noticed Owen sitting the the... Posted by Milton Police Department on Friday, December 22, 2023

