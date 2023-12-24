Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you ask loud enough who has the best wings in Atlanta, you might hear someone yell back...

“LT’s Wings!!”

At least until Sunday.

“I heard on the news last night that they were closing, and I was, like, ‘I don’t care how long I have to wait, I’m going to get some wings,” said Stephanie Powell Evans.

The popular restaurant closed Saturday night after almost 30 years in business. The restaurant opened in 1996, and current ownership has been involved since 2002.

Some people came for one last memory.

“I brought them before they were born; I was coming here,” Evans said.

Others showed up for the first time.

“I am a native of Atlanta, so I wanted to come and support,” said Danielle Nelson.

The rush to get in before closing time led to long lines.

“I got here at 1:30 p.m. and placed my order,” Nelson said. “There were about 15 people in line. They gave you a number so you could come back and get your wings two hours later.”

The restaurant’s owners say nearby growth is forcing them out, as well as health problems.

The closure created a final, mad rush from as far away as Nashville for one last taste of that lemon pepper goodness.

“I was just praying, ‘Lord, please let me get my wings before they close,’ Evans said. “So, I’m fortunate to be able to get my order in.”

