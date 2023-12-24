Rideshare drivers protest at Atlanta airport calling for higher pay

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of rideshare drivers gathered outside Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday evening, protesting against low wages.

The demonstration unfolded at the Ride Share Assembly parking lot at 4400 N Terminal Pkwy, where drivers usually spark and await rides.

Atlanta News First reached out to both Uber and Lyft and as of 9:20 p.m., we have only received a response from Lyft.

The statement from Lyft is as follows:

“Lyft takes the concerns of drivers very seriously and are regularly exploring ways to improve their experience on the platform. Last year, we introduced Upfront Pay in Georgia and across the country, which shows drivers ride information and what they’ll earn before accepting a ride. We also provide drivers a weekly pay summary that shows a breakdown of their earnings and the total amount riders paid.”

This story is still developing. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates as we learn more about the protest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.