Volunteers deliver Christmas Eve dinners to Atlanta first responders

Volunteers with several groups teamed up to deliver Christmas Eve dinners to Atlanta's first...
Volunteers with several groups teamed up to deliver Christmas Eve dinners to Atlanta's first responders.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of volunteers with groups like the Rotary Club of Buckhead, Livable Buckhead and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation spent Christmas Eve preparing and packing meals for those who risk it all every day.

“We’re delivering Christmas dinner to every single police and fire station in the city of Atlanta,” said Denise Starling, president-elect of Rotary Club of Buckhead and executive director of Livable Buckhead.

Fourteen teams assembled and dropped off meals at all 36 fire and seven police stations.

Starling said the deed has been dear to her heart since she first started the tradition.

“We started this back during COVID when our first responders really needed to feel appreciated and understand how much we really did love them and are thankful to them for keeping us safe,” she said.

“They are putting themselves in harm’s way for us,” said Andy Hariton, Rotary Club of Buckhead.

The group’s first stop was Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 35, which is at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The crew there was more than grateful.

“We’re just appreciative that the community respects what we do and they think about us. Sometimes you don’t really want to be separated from your family during the holidays, but then you realize there are always calls, there are always people in need,” said Anaré Holmes with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

But the act didn’t just benefit the first responders. It also gave the volunteers a chance to spread love and remember the importance of community and comradery during the holidays.

“It feels very special that I’m being included in all the traditions. I’m happy to help and see the fire stations. They look very different from ours,” said Wessel Meeuwis, an international student and volunteer.

