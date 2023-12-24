3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman dies after kitchen fire sets house ablaze, Paulding County firefighters say

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman died after an electrical kitchen fire set her house ablaze in mid-December, according to Paulding County firefighters.

Three fire engines, alongside several firefighters and sheriff’s office deputies, came to the house off Heritage Way in Dallas on Dec. 12. The woman’s teenage son called 911, saying he had just returned from school and his home was full of heat and smoke. He tried to get inside and save his 46-year-old mother, but the fire pushed him out, he said.

Deputies came to the house two minutes after the call. Wearing emergency respirator masks, they extinguished a fire in the kitchen but couldn’t get upstairs to the woman. Paulding County Fire & Rescue units arrived not long after, entering the house and finding her unconscious in a second-story bedroom.

They took the woman, whose heart had stopped, to the front yard and performed CPR. She was later pronounced dead at Wellstar Paulding Medical Center.

Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey said the death saddens him and his colleagues.

“Something of this nature is tragic any time of year, especially during the Christmas season,” he said in a news release. “.... Our heartfelt condolences go out to her husband and son. Despite the terrible outcome, I’m proud of the professional public safety personnel here in Paulding County who regularly risk their lives to save others.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart near Old National Highway
Heavy police presence reported near College Park Walmart
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Police said they found a man's body at the intersection of North Decatur Road and Winn Way on...
Man found dead at DeKalb County intersection, police say
Missing teen Akary Cruz may be traveling through Georgia, according to the FBI.
Missing teen from Indiana believed to be traveling through Georgia, FBI says

Latest News

Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole cash registers at two businesses in...
Man steals cash registers at 2 small businesses, Atlanta police say
An owl may get to fly again after Milton police officers swooped in to help on Friday.
PHOTOS: Milton officers save injured owl from the middle of the road
Generic police lights
House struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say
Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 of its vehicles because the unlocked doors may unlatch...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 vehicles over door risks