Woman dies after kitchen fire sets house ablaze, Paulding County firefighters say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman died after an electrical kitchen fire set her house ablaze in mid-December, according to Paulding County firefighters.

Three fire engines, alongside several firefighters and sheriff’s office deputies, came to the house off Heritage Way in Dallas on Dec. 12. The woman’s teenage son called 911, saying he had just returned from school and his home was full of heat and smoke. He tried to get inside and save his 46-year-old mother, but the fire pushed him out, he said.

Deputies came to the house two minutes after the call. Wearing emergency respirator masks, they extinguished a fire in the kitchen but couldn’t get upstairs to the woman. Paulding County Fire & Rescue units arrived not long after, entering the house and finding her unconscious in a second-story bedroom.

They took the woman, whose heart had stopped, to the front yard and performed CPR. She was later pronounced dead at Wellstar Paulding Medical Center.

Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey said the death saddens him and his colleagues.

“Something of this nature is tragic any time of year, especially during the Christmas season,” he said in a news release. “.... Our heartfelt condolences go out to her husband and son. Despite the terrible outcome, I’m proud of the professional public safety personnel here in Paulding County who regularly risk their lives to save others.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.