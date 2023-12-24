3-Degree Guarantee
Woman shot, injured in Atlanta, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway following a report of a person shot, the department said.

When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim was promptly transported to the hospital.

The department has not released information regarding the cause of the shooting

