Woman shot, injured in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway following a report of a person shot, the department said.

When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim was promptly transported to the hospital.

The department has not released information regarding the cause of the shooting

