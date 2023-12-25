3-Degree Guarantee
Boy receives new bike from Carrollton police after Christmas present stolen from front porch

Carrollton police present a boy with a new bike after his Christmas gift was stolen.
Carrollton police present a boy with a new bike after his Christmas gift was stolen.(Carrollton Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carrollton Police Department saved an 11-year-old boy’s Christmas from a porch pirate, the department said.

The department said they received a report from an 11-year-old boy saying his Christmas present, a brand-new bicycle, had been stolen off his front porch.

According to the department, officers “couldn’t stand it!” They bought a replacement bike and showed up on the boy’s doorstep later Monday afternoon.

This morning, Lt. Kenerly took a report from 11-year-old, Brayden. Brayden told officers someone stole his Christmas...

Posted by Carrollton Police Department - Georgia on Monday, December 25, 2023

The boy’s mother said police told her “all kids deserve to ride their bikes on Christmas.” She said, “[These] officers really turned my [baby’s] Christmas around. We are beyond blessed to be apart of this community, cause the conversation I had with these officers felt like I was talking to family and how personal they took someone taking my babies bike was genuinely moving.”

