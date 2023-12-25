First Alert: North Georgia is gifted a rainy holiday, drier Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Instead of a white Christmas, we got a rainy one.

Expect rain to stay widespread, with scattered heavy downpours possible, through the early evening. Temperatures today will hove near 60s.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 3 PM for our far northern counties where wind gusts 40-45 mph are possible.

Rain coverage will taper after sunset, but a few scattered showers will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Come tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few showers possible early. Patchy fog will also be possible early tomorrow morning and continue for a couple of hours after sunrise as the rain makes its way out.

Otherwise, Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low 60s.

Mid week, a dry cold front will move in and this will result in very cold temperatures to round out the week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s by Friday morning. A few snow flurries are possible in the mountains Friday morning as well as some trailing moisture remains in far North Georgia.

The weekend ahead will carry a lot of sunshine with near or below freezing mornings and highs in the low 50s.

