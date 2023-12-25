3-Degree Guarantee
Hawks will be without De’Andre Hunter for at least 2 weeks because of right knee inflammation

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, is defended by Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks will be without starting small forward De’Andre Hunter for at least two weeks as he deals with inflammation in his right knee, the team said Monday.

Hunter, who has missed the last two games, will have a nonsurgical procedure on Tuesday. The team said Hunter, who on Saturday had an MRI that showed the inflammation, will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Hunter is fourth on the team with his average of 14.9 points per game. He averages 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists and is one of the team’s top defensive players.

The injury update means Hunter will miss at least six more games and is unlikely to return before a Jan. 10 home game against Philadelphia.

The Hawks, who play at Chicago on Tuesday, have lost two straight games to fall to 12-17.

