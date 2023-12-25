3-Degree Guarantee
Here’s where you can dispose of your Christmas tree and other holiday waste

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, approximately 25-30 million Christmas...
According to the American Christmas Tree Association, approximately 25-30 million Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year. Here's how you should dispose of your tree.(WKYT)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gifts have been unwrapped and the presents have been opened. Now, it’s time to toss all the boxes and paper. Before you head to the dumpster, make sure you know what you’re throwing out!

Household garbage tends to increase by about 25 percent between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Here are some helpful tips for when you’re sorting through the clutter:

  • Bows and ribbons are not recyclable and should be reused if possible.
  • Wrapping paper is generally recyclable, but not always. If it has glitter, foil, a plastic coat, or metallic decorations, it should not go in the recycling bin.
  • Consider shredding used wrapping paper and using it as shipping material for fragile packages.
  • Cords, ornaments, and tree lights can generally be recycled, but MUST be taken to a recycling collection center.
  • Do not place recycling material in a plastic bag. Instead, break down cardboard boxes and remove any tape.
  • Donate unwanted gifts to local charities or regift them instead of throwing them away.

But what about those holiday trees? According to the American Christmas Tree Association, approximately 25-30 million Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year.

  • Consider replanting real Christmas trees in your yard or garden for birds to use as shelter.
  • Contact your local public works department to find out if tree recycling or mulching services are available.
  • Monitor county pages for tree recycling events in the weeks after Christmas.

The Atlanta Office of Solid Waste Services collects most live Christmas trees at the curb during yard trimming pickups. You can also schedule a pickup of your artificial tree as part of the county’s bulk waste collection.

To view your county’s specific chipper locations and tree recycling dates, click here. Trees must be free of lights and ornaments.

