Marietta business dispute turns to drug-related arrest, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in what police are calling a business dispute call turned drug bust in Marietta.

Marietta police said they responded to a business dispute at a residence. When officers got to the scene, the homeowner reportedly told police the vendor refused to leave. Police apprehended the suspected vendors as they drove away from the area.

While trying to issue a criminal trespass warning, police said that the driver they stopped did not have a valid license.

According to the officers, two passengers in the vehicle had firearms and illegal narcotics — including cocaine, marijuana, and mushrooms.

All three were arrested and charged with six felonies and three misdemeanors.

