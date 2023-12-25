3-Degree Guarantee
Members of metro Atlanta Jewish community volunteer on Christmas

The tradition started back in 1980 when founder Gary Jackson says he was sitting home while others, who celebrated the holiday, were out working.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than 40 years, hundreds of volunteers from metro Atlanta’s Jewish community have come together on Christmas to help others.

The tradition started back in 1980 when founder Gary Jackson says he was sitting home while others who celebrated the holiday were out working.

“I saw the news stories of people who have to work on Christmas. They’re at the airport. They’re at the hospitals. They’re cooking and cleaning. And I thought, I’ve got nothing to do. I can do that,” said Jackson.

Jackson decided to create the Pinch Hitter Program joined by members of the Jewish non-profit B’nai B’rith International.

“I’m a baseball fan. And when someone steps up to the plate for someone else, they’re pinch hitting. And we’re working for them, and they get to go home and sit in their dug out and we bat for them,” said Jackson.

Growing from just 18 volunteers to over 200, the group spends every Christmas holiday at assisted living facilities and hospitals lending a helping hand.

In 1990, the program was awarded the 355th Presidential Point of Light Award.

“We will serve meals in the cafeteria. Sometimes, we have volunteers in the kitchen rolling up their sleeves and washing dishes,” said program coordinator Harry Lutz.

Lutz says he’s grateful to volunteer with his daughter and grandson by his side, making sure those who celebrate Christmas get to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

“It makes me feel good. I know we are raising the spirits of people, particularly on a rainy Christmas day, making their day a little brighter,” he said.

