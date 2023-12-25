No injuries reported after home destroyed by fire, Hall County Fire Rescue says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A two-story home was destroyed by a fire Christmas morning, according to Hall County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to a home on the 3500 block of Lamplighter Cove around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home “fully engulfed.”

The residents of the home, two adults and a child, were out of the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

