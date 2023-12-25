3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world

Civilian deaths are mounting in Gaza. (CNN, ROYAL JORDANIAN FORCES, @ISRAELIPM_HEB VIA X, ISRAELI GOV MEDIA OFFICE, NETANYAHU’S OFFICE, INDIAN COAST GUARD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its “instruments of death” that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.

Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to the throngs of people below, Francis said he grieved the “abominable attack” of Hamas against southern Israel on Oct. 7 and called for the release of hostages. And he begged for an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the “appalling harvest of innocent civilians” as he called for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

Francis devoted his Christmas Day blessing to a call for peace in the world, noting that the biblical story of the birth of Christ in Bethlehem sent a message of peace. But he said that Bethlehem “is a place of sorrow and silence” this year.

Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) speech typically offers a lament of all the misery facing the world, and this year’s edition was no different. From Armenia and Azerbaijan to Syria and Yemen, Ukraine to South Sudan and Congo and the Korean peninsula, Francis appealed for humanitarian initiatives, dialogue and security to prevail over violence and death.

He called for governments and people of goodwill in the Americas in particular to address the “troubling phenomenon” of migration and its “unscrupulous traffickers” who take advantage of innocents just looking for a better life.

He took particular aim at the weapons industry, which he said was fueling the conflicts around the globe with scarcely anyone paying attention.

“It should be talked about and written about, so as to bring to light the interests and the profits that move the puppet strings of war,” he said. “And how can we even speak of peace, when arms production, sales and trade are on the rise?”

Francis has frequently blasted the weapons industry as “merchants of death” and has said that wars today, in Ukraine, in particular, are being used to try out new weapons or use up old stockpiles.

He called for peace between Israel and Palestinians, and for the conflict to be resolved “through sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

Vatican officials said about 70,000 people filled St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ noonday speech and blessing. They included many people flying Palestinian flags, as well as some Ukrainian ones.

Francis’ address from the loggia marked his main appearance for Christmas Day, though he is expected to deliver a blessing on Tuesday, the feast of St. Stephen, which is also a holiday in Italy. Rounding out the holiday, he is to celebrate a New Year’s Eve vigil in the basilica and Mass the following day.

Despite his recent bout of bronchitis, the 87-year-old Francis appeared to hold up well Monday and during Christmas Eve Mass the previous night, though he occasionally coughed and seemed out of breath.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
(FILE)
Woman dies after kitchen fire sets house ablaze, Paulding County firefighters say
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
Generic police lights
House struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say
Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing.
‘Innovative solutions’: Atlanta unveils shipping containers converted to affordable housing

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
The death toll from an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza rises to 106, Palestinian officials say
A group of volunteers help pass out donations to unhoused residents every year.
Volunteers help those without homes during holidays
Fire at Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road
16 residents displaced on Christmas after apartment fire breaks out in Sandy Springs
Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans...
The secret life of gift cards: Here’s what happens to the billions that go unspent each year