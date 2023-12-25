Vehicles damaged by gunfire in Buckhead, Atlanta police say
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man has been has been arrested after police found vehicles damaged in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police.
Police said officers responded to 298 Buckhead Ave. just after 1 a.m. this morning and found cars damaged by gunfire.
An investigation indicated the shots were the result of a dispute and lead to one arrest.
Marcus Williams was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and damage to property in the second degree.
