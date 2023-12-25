WATCH LIVE: Wondering where Santa is? Follow his journey here

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Christmas approaches, you might be wondering: Where is Santa right now?

Tonight, Santa Claus is on his annual journey from the North Pole, spreading joy by delivering presents to children worldwide.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has its official tracker following Santa’s journey for Christmas 2023.

For the past 68 years, NORAD has monitored Santa’s journey every Christmas Eve.

