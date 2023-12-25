‘You want it to be a nightmare, but it’s not’. Man has car, presents stolen while Christmas shopping

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is not a very merry Christmas for disabled army veteran Rick Evans.

“You want it to be a nightmare, but it’s not,” Evans said.

On Saturday, Evans quickly stopped at Target in East Point before heading to Columbus to be with family. Those plans went out the window when he says he returned to his car to find it wasn’t there.

“All my grandchildren’s gifts, my daughter’s gifts, just gifts,” he said.

Someone made off with Evans’ 2014 Range Rover and about $1,700 worth of Christmas presents.

“The way I’m feeling right now is as dark and gloomy as I’ve ever felt,” he admitted.

Evans says he called East Point police and filed a report. He continued calling throughout Christmas Eve.

“I’m hoping the phone rings,” he said. “I called the police station about 10 times. They’re probably tired of me.”

He says he hasn’t slept, distraught over losing the gifts. The pall caused him to cancel the trip to Columbus.

Evans

“I don’t want to push this misery on anyone else,” Evans said. “It’s best that I don’t show.”

He’s now spending Christmas at home in Atlanta.

“I’ve been to funerals, I’ve spent three years in Iraq, I’ve seen some very horrible things, and I’ve never felt this way before,” he said. “I can’t even describe it. So, you really don’t want to share it with anybody.”

The Target parking lot has security cameras and was jammed with potential witnesses. Evans hopes police can crack the case and return the gifts for a belated Christmas.

“I’ve never felt this way before,” Evans said. “Never.”

If you’d like to help Rick Evans, the family has started a GoFundMe here.

