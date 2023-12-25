3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Zoo Atlanta welcomes southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve

Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi gives birth!
Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi gives birth!(Zoo Atlanta)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta is ringing in Christmas with a special delivery. The zoo welcomed a southern white rhino calf Sunday evening.

The young calf, born to 22-year-old mother Kiazi and 12-year-old father Mumbles, is the first southern white rhino to be born at the zoo, officials said.

Mumbles met Kiazi, the zoo’s first female southern white rhinoceros, in early 2022. The pair were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s White Rhino Species Survival Plan as part of a program to sustain the near-threatened population.

“The Zoo Atlanta family is beyond excited about the birth of Kiazi’s calf. This birth has been long-awaited news for many months. We have had many exciting developments in our rhino population over the past year,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “If there is a special connection that our members and guests can make with Kiazi and her calf, this is a connection that can translate to conservation action. All rhino species are currently in peril, and as stewards of this brand-new ambassador here in Atlanta, we also have a responsibility to do all we can to raise awareness of the status of wild rhinos.”

White rhinoceros pregnancies are some of the longest in the animal kingdom with an average pregnancy lasting 16 to 18 months. Rhinoceros babies can weigh anywhere from 100 to 150 pounds.

Zoo Atlanta said the rhino calf appears to be healthy and strong and will remain with mother Kiazi before entering the rhino habitat.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
(FILE)
Woman dies after kitchen fire sets house ablaze, Paulding County firefighters say
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
Generic police lights
House struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say
Atlanta unveils ‘innovative solutions’ shipping containers converted to affordable housing.
‘Innovative solutions’: Atlanta unveils shipping containers converted to affordable housing

Latest News

Marietta Police seize guns, drugs
Marietta business dispute turns to drug-related arrest, police say
Dr. Justin Ayankola joins Atlanta News First to talk about addressing stress and mental health...
ASK THE DOC: Navigating the holiday blues
Fire at Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road
16 residents displaced on Christmas after apartment fire breaks out in Sandy Springs
Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa
Wondering where Santa is? Follow his journey here