1 dies in Christmas Day stabbing in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County police said a person was killed in a stabbing on Christmas.
DeKalb County police said a person was killed in a stabbing on Christmas.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is in custody after a dispute turned into a deadly stabbing in DeKalb County on Christmas, police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Toney Drive in the Decatur area around 3:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a person stabbed, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute that turned physical. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim, resulting in his death, according to police.

The suspect reportedly remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Police haven’t yet identified the victim or suspect, or what charges the suspect may be facing.

