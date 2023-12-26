3-Degree Guarantee
12-year-old girl missing from Stone Mountain

DeKalb County police are searching for 12-year-old Nieng, who was reported missing from Stone Mountain.
DeKalb County police are searching for 12-year-old Nieng, who was reported missing from Stone Mountain.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Stone Mountain.

According to police, Nieng was last seen Nov. 15 leaving the 500 block of Rays Road in Stone Mountain.

Nieng is five feet tall, weighs 98 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and black and white plaid pants.

Anyone who knows Nieng’s whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.

