Cars reportedly broken into near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thieves reportedly broke into cars in parking lots near Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday.

Atlanta News First received dashcam video from a woman who said her car was broken into Sunday.

In the video, the thief breaks the glass, climbs in the back seat and then rummages through the entire car. The car’s owner told Atlanta News First the thief stole a gun, $2,000 in cash and their identification cards.

