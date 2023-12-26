3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

East Point becomes 13th Georgia city to decriminalize marijuana

Change eliminates jail time for people caught one ounce or less of marijuana
Of the 535 cities in the state, East Point is just the 13th to make the move.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point has now joined a small but growing list of Georgia cities that have voted to decriminalize marijuana possession of an ounce or less.

Of the 535 cities in the state, East Point is just the 13th to make the move.

Now, people arrested for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana will be given a $75 fine or community service, but will not be punished with jail time.

The ordinance, unanimously approved by the East Point City Council on Dec. 19, almost identically mirrors a similar ordinance down the road in Atlanta.

East Point is the second city to decriminalize this year, following Camilla.

“Georgia is very, very behind the times when it comes to (decriminalization),” said Scotty Smart, a marijuana policy advocate with the group New Georgia Project.

Smart notes that Georgia has the fourth highest rate of simple marijuana possession in the entire country, and Black and brown residents are three to four times more likely to be arrested on that charge.

“Enactment of an ordinance concerning the offense of simple marijuana possession is further intended to prevent young people from entering the criminal justice system and avoiding the enduring stigma associated therewith,” reads part of the ordinance language.

The ordinance also states that decriminalization will also help open up police resources and eliminate costs “by reducing the amount of time police officers spend in connection with the arrest, processing and transportation of those accused of simple marijuana possession.”

People who can’t afford the fine will have to do community service.

RELATED: Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia

Smart said those who are unhappy with their local marijuana laws hold more power than they might know. He said to pay attention to what local elected leaders are doing and don’t neglect your local elections.

“We need to know these people,” he said. “They’re getting elected by very small margins so if we show up in the hundreds, 50-100 people, we can really create a change in our communities.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
A picture of Rick Evans' 2014 Range Rover that was stolen from a Target parking lot in East...
‘You want it to be a nightmare, but it’s not’. Man has car, presents stolen while Christmas shopping
Marietta Police seize guns, drugs
Marietta business dispute turns to drug-related arrest, police say
Marcus Williams
Vehicles damaged by gunfire in Buckhead, Atlanta police say

Latest News

Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: MARTA bus driver retires after 51 years
He’s worked mornings, nights, holidays and weekends. He’s seen the good, the bad and the...
MARTA bus driver retires after over 50 years
Richard D Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road will be shut down for an “extended period of...
Police: 2 teens in custody, 1 wanted after car chase in Powder Springs
The city did not say when water service will be restored.
Water main break affects nearly 20 homes in Sandy Springs, city says