Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While marijuana is still illegal in the Peach State, several places across Georgia have reduced consequences for those caught with certain amounts of the drug.

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up to or under a certain amount.

Where in Georgia is marijuana decriminalized?

Athens

In August 2022, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners approved an ordinance that eliminated jail time for simple marijuana possession, which is an ounce or less. Instead, there is a $35 penalty.

Atlanta

In 2017, the City of Atlanta decriminalized possessing an ounce or less of marijuana. Prison time was removed and replaced with a $75 fine.

Augusta

Possessing an ounce or less of marijuana in Augusta was decriminalized in August 2019. WRDW, Atlanta News First’s sister station in Augusta, reported that the change eliminated jail time and imposed a $150 fine for the first and second offenses. The penalty would be $300 for every offense after.

Chamblee

In September 2019, the City of Chamblee decriminalized simple possession of marijuana. The city eliminated jail time for the offense. It implemented a $75 fine for the first offense. There are increased fines for future offenses.

Clarkston

The City of Clarkston decriminalized simple possession of marijuana in 2016. Jail time for the offense was replaced with a $75 fine.

Forest Park

Jail time was done away with for simple marijuana possession in Forest Park. For the first offense, there is a $100 fine and for future offenses, it is a $300 fine.

Kingsland

In 2018, a $150 fee was imposed instead of jail time for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.

Savannah

One of the state’s biggest tourist destinations, Savannah decriminalized simple marijuana possession in 2018. If caught with an ounce or less, there would be a $150 fine.

South Fulton

The city replaced jail time with a $150 fine for simple marijuana possession.

Statesboro

Jail time for simple marijuana possession was replaced with a fine. If caught with an ounce or less of marijuana, there is a $500 fine — the highest fine among the municipalities that have decriminalized simple marijuana possession.

Stonecrest

In August 2022, Stonecrest imposed a $100 fine for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.

Tybee Island

Like Savannah, Tybee Island also decriminalized simple marijuana possession. WTOC, Atlanta News First’s sister station in Savannah, reported the change from a $1,000 fine to a year in jail was changed to a $150 fine for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana.

Fulton County, much like Atlanta and the City of South Fulton, also decriminalized possessing an ounce or less of marijuana. If caught with an ounce or less in the unincorporated areas of the county, there is a $75 fine. In Macon-Bibb County, there is a $75 fine for simple marijuana possession.

