Metro Atlanta family frustrated after car break-in near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Members of a metro Atlanta family said their car and multiple other vehicles were broken into near Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the weekend.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of a metro Atlanta family said they are frustrated after their car was broken into near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons season ticket holders said they returned to their car parked in the Blue lot to find a broken window and missing items on Christmas Eve.

“To come back from a win to see this on Christmas Eve, that made it even worse,” one of the victims said.

The family didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, since they said their IDs, cash and a gun were stolen.

The crime was caught on dashcam video, which showed someone break the back window, climb into the car and take their things.

“The crazy part is our stuff was locked,” the victim said. “It was under the seat in a lock, so the fact they were able to get into it, there was no sense of privacy at all.”

According to the victim, the lot, which is owned by the Georgia World Congress Center, is usually secured.

“Usually the gate is closed on one side and a person sits at the gate on the other side to let cars out,” she said. “Both sides of the gate were open this time.”

The woman said their car wasn’t the only one hit.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Georgia World Congress Center and Atlanta Police to find out exactly how many cars were hit and additional information on the investigation. We will update this story.

