‘Police incident’ shuts down roads in Powder Springs, law enforcement says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “police incident” has closed roads in Powder Springs, the city police department said in a Facebook post.

Richard D Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road will be shut down for an “extended period of time,” police said.

Police did not say what the incident was or how long the roads would be shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

