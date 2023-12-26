3-Degree Guarantee
‘Police incident’ shuts down roads in Powder Springs, law enforcement says

Richard D Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road will be shut down for an “extended period of...
Richard D Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road will be shut down for an “extended period of time,” police said.(Powder Springs Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “police incident” has closed roads in Powder Springs, the city police department said in a Facebook post.

Richard D Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road will be shut down for an “extended period of time,” police said.

Police did not say what the incident was or how long the roads would be shut down.

Police incident will have Richard D Sailors and New Macland Rd shut down for an extended period of time. Will update more when we know more

Posted by Powder Springs Police Department on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

