Residents describe ‘shocking’ main break that left them waterless on Christmas Eve

The break caused a ‘river of water’ that left debris and even a tree in the middle of a Buckhead neighborhood
Eight apartment complexes, 10 homes, and seven hydrants were affected.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some families in the Colonial Homes neighborhood of Buckhead had to make due without water on Christmas Eve, after crews had to turn off a 16-inch main to make emergency repairs.

The main burst on Sunday afternoon as the sun was setting on Christmas Eve.

Eight apartment complexes, 10 homes, and seven hydrants were affected near 200 Colonial Homes Drive NW and 2061 Peachtree Road NW.

“It was shocking,” said resident Sean Page, who came out Monday morning to inspect the damage. “It was literally a river of water.”

“Because of all the water that was flowing it looked like a river, and literally there was water coming over the hood of [a] car and the two cars behind it,” he said.

Page and his family got their water back on around 5 a.m. Monday morning, but others were still waiting. The City of Atlanta was closed because of the holiday and couldn’t be reached for an update on restoration. Atlanta News First saw crews working on the line Monday morning.

No one was hurt, but the main break left the road a muddy mess. Gravel and dirt covered the road and an entire tree was uprooted and lay strewn across a sidewalk. On the Christmas holiday, it was far from ideal for those who lost water.

“Especially trying to have eight guests over with kids, et cetera, no water is a bit of a challenge,” said Page. “This is the second time we’ve been out with water in the last month and all of it from this street.”

