Ring in 2024 at Underground Atlanta’s Peach Fest

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to ring in the new year!

The Atlanta Peach Festival at Underground Atlanta invites the public to dance into 2024 with live music, drinks, food, and a confetti drop paired with a dazzling fireworks show.

Ais York Almahdi joined Atlanta News First to talk about the upcoming event.

For more information and to get your ticket, click here.

