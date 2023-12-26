3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say

This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting was reported at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County police.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the QuikTrip at 2776 Panola Road in Lithonia.

Police said the man was trespassing at the gas station when he shot at a person. The person shot back, hitting the man. The man was then taken to the hospital, although there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man suspected of trespassing will be charged with aggravated assault. They do not expect charges to be filed against the person who shot him.

This is the second shooting at the gas station in the past six months. The other happened in August after an argument between two men.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
(FILE)
Woman dies after kitchen fire sets house ablaze, Paulding County firefighters say
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
A picture of Rick Evans' 2014 Range Rover that was stolen from a Target parking lot in East...
‘You want it to be a nightmare, but it’s not’. Man has car, presents stolen while Christmas shopping
Generic police lights
House struck by gunfire in LaGrange, police say

Latest News

Carrollton police present a boy with a new bike after his Christmas gift was stolen.
Boy receives new bike from Carrollton police after Christmas present stolen from front porch
A water main break in Buckhead left dozens of families without water on Christmas Eve.
Residents describe ‘shocking’ main break that left them waterless on Christmas Eve
The tradition started back in 1980 when founder Gary Jackson says he was sitting home while...
Members of Jewish community volunteer on Christmas
The Rome Police Department quickly verified that the call was a hoax and did not send officers...
Police: Georgia congressman swatted on Christmas