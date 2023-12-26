Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting was reported at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County police.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the QuikTrip at 2776 Panola Road in Lithonia.

Police said the man was trespassing at the gas station when he shot at a person. The person shot back, hitting the man. The man was then taken to the hospital, although there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man suspected of trespassing will be charged with aggravated assault. They do not expect charges to be filed against the person who shot him.

This is the second shooting at the gas station in the past six months. The other happened in August after an argument between two men.

