Water main break affects nearly 20 homes in Sandy Springs, city says
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main has affected nearly 20 homes and businesses, according to the City of Sandy Springs.
The city said a water main break on Davis Drive has “has temporarily disrupted [water service] to 20 homes and businesses” and a hydrant.
The city did not say when the water service will be restored.
