Water main break affects nearly 20 homes in Sandy Springs, city says

The city did not say when water service will be restored.
The city did not say when water service will be restored.(Live 5)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main has affected nearly 20 homes and businesses, according to the City of Sandy Springs.

The city said a water main break on Davis Drive has “has temporarily disrupted [water service] to 20 homes and businesses” and a hydrant.

The city did not say when the water service will be restored.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

