2023′s top investigative stories that resonated with you

As 2023 ends and 2024 looms large, here is a look at Atlanta News First investigative stories that have resonated most with our readers and viewers.

Eric Clark has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood community for more than 20 years. Until now.

Last year, Clark received a letter dated July 18, 2022, that was left on his front door. It read, “This property has been foreclosed and purchased by Ace Homes LLC,” adding, in part, “call to discuss.”

Clark has records that appear to show he took out a second mortgage loan on the home. Those records show he never made payments, forcing a default which then led to foreclosure. But Clark said he never paid it because he never took out the loan. He alleges the second mortgage loan has his signature forged.

Plainclothes drug agents search innocent passengers at airport gates across the United States, looking for cash.

Records show the drug agents seize anything over $5,000 if the passenger can’t prove — on the spot — that their own money didn’t come from drug trafficking. The government seizes the cash when no drugs are found, without arresting the traveler or charging them with a crime. The DEA gets to keep the money it seizes.

Our ongoing investigation revealed that passengers selected for what the government calls “random, consensual encounters” are actually profiled by the drug agents who search Black men far more often than any other group of passengers.

A Georgia man has his freedom back following an Atlanta News First Investigation that revealed how he was forced under house arrest for years, but never officially charged with a crime, while another Georgia man waiting more than a decade behind bars for his day in court is closer to moving his case forward.

The 6th amendment of the U.S. constitution guarantees the right to an attorney.

This Emmy award-winning series from Atlanta News First Investigates is part of an ongoing series about this constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the challenges that arise when the supply of defenders is limited.

Kelvin and Marissa Blakely were excited to take their first train trip. The Atlanta couple bought a trip to New Orleans through Amtrak Vacations and, if it went well, they would plan a larger trip across the country.

The couple bought a package deal for five nights, but two days before departure, Amtrak sent an automated message canceling the trip and offered a bus or a 50-percent refund. The reason, Amtrak said, was because of a track closing.

Amtrak Vacations promoted train ridership by offering package deals, including hotels, meals, and tours.

After Atlanta News First Investigates got involved, the couple was offered a full refund.

Police say Cleveland Broadie knew his HIV-positive status since 2006 but had unprotected sex with multiple women. He is now facing three charges of “Reckless Conduct-HIV Infected Person,” relating to three alleged victims, one of whom - his wife - died.

Denise Broadie ultimately went undiagnosed and untreated for HIV because there was no reason to believe she had the virus. Having previously overcome a cancer diagnosis, her family and doctors thought, at the time, her cancer had come back.

According to her family, it wasn’t until days before her death, as she was on a ventilator, that new doctors ran new tests and discovered Denise Broadie had “full-blown AIDS.”

It was Thanksgiving week 2021 when convicted felon, Kenny Wells, reached into his bag while a Transportation Security Administration officer was checking it for weapons at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Video shows Wells grabbed the Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, pulling the trigger in what by all accounts was an accidental discharge.

The gunshot caused a panic.

Wells immediately ran from the secure side of the checkpoint into the airport toward the T concourse while holding the gun, but then turned around and exited through the South Terminal. He blended in with passengers running out of the airport, according to never-before-seen airport surveillance video obtained by Atlanta News First Investigates.

Nearly a year after the incident, no full barriers were installed in the secondary screening at the busiest airport in the world.

Tom Bouhan is no stranger to Better Call Harry or Atlanta News First Investigates. The owner of Veterans Roofing has been arrested and jailed twice for allegedly taking customers’ insurance claim checks and not completing the work.

In 2019, Atlanta News First consumer investigative reporter “Better Call Harry” began airing a series of stories about the roofing contractor’s business practices. Nearly a dozen customers reported similar allegations.

Bouhan is not officially charged with a crime but faces five to 15 years in prison if charges are pursued.

Several customers at a metro Atlanta used car lot were left without the titles to their vehicles when the business unexpectedly shut down.

Atlanta News First investigated the process and found out what options drivers have.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division provides steps to replace missing or lost titles online, but the process is time-consuming and may require a lawyer.

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to help car buyers who are stuck with cars they cannot drive.

Valerie Ghant’s daugher, Asia, suffered serious brain injuries after a hit-and-run. A doctor prescribed horticultural therapy, and Valerie Ghant didn’t think twice about installing a rock garden with a water feature in her front yard.

But she should have.

The Walden Park Community Association sent Ghant a “cease and desist notice,” telling her she violated the HOA’s covenants, adding the garden was installed without “prior written approval.”

Stories like Ghant’s have caught the attention of state Sen. Donzella James (D-Atlanta), who has long advocated for HOA reform and oversight. She tells Atlanta News First Investigates she plans to re-introduce legislation during January’s legislative session.

In Georgia, processing passports is an easy way for some elected superior court clerks to put thousands of dollars in fees into their own personal bank accounts.

Those applying for passports in Georgia are required to pay two fees. The application fee of $130 goes to the federal government.

The processing fee is $35; that goes directly to the superior court clerk’s office, where they can do whatever they want with it.

After Atlanta News First investigations exposed the practice, a bill was introduced in 2023 that would prohibit it. It met fierce resistance from Superior Court Clerks in metro Atlanta.

For decades, the Oostanaula River that supplied Rome area’s drinking water was contaminated with perfluoroalkyl (PFAS). The chemical group is linked to serious illness, including cancer.

City officials switched to a different water source in 2017, but many residents have always wondered how the contaminated water impacted them prior to the disclosure.

When the Georgia Department of Public Health said it didn’t have plans to investigate, Atlanta News First Investigates purchased testing kits that can measure the total values of some of the most common PFAS and asked Rome-area residents to test their blood.

A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man medical care while he begged for help.

In July, the Georgia Board of Nursing released its final judgement involving Annaleen Visser, a former nursing supervisor at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The board opened an investigation into Visser about three years after she oversaw the care for Kevil Wingo, who was detained at the jail in 2019 on drug possession charges.

