3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.(Katie and Scott Reintgen / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A South Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son opened everyone’s presents in the middle of the night.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.

The photo shows it is still dark outside.

“Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents,” Reintgen wrote alongside the photo.

The post has since received nearly 7 million views.

The Reintgens told TODAY that they had their three children – ages 6, 3, and 1 – asleep by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve before setting presents underneath the tree.

The 3-year-old woke up his parents in the middle of the night to ask for a pair of scissors. That’s when they discovered he had opened everyone’s gifts.

Mom Katie Reintgen then had to quickly rewrap as many gifts as she could, but she focused on the 6-year-old’s and 1-year-old’s gifts.

“We didn’t rewrap our middle child’s gifts,” Scott told TODAY. “We figured he’d experienced the adrenaline rush of unwrapping already!”

The parents said they talked to their 3-year-old son about the importance of letting everyone open their own gifts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Police catch massive alligator outside of mall
DeKalb County police are searching for 12-year-old Nieng, who was reported missing from Stone...
12-year-old girl missing from Stone Mountain

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Five people, including two children, from Alpharetta were killed in a crash that happened...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash
Five people from Alpharetta were killed in a vehicle crash in Texas, authorities said.
5 Alpharetta residents killed in Texas crash
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes