40-year-old man shot in southwest Atlanta, according to police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 5:45 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicated that the man was shot somewhere on North Camp Creek Parkway by someone in another vehicle.

The man is currently alert, conscious and breathing according to police.

