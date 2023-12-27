3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

40-year-old man shot in southwest Atlanta, according to police

Scene of a shooting investigation at Stone Hogan Connector
Scene of a shooting investigation at Stone Hogan Connector(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW around 5:45 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicated that the man was shot somewhere on North Camp Creek Parkway by someone in another vehicle.

The man is currently alert, conscious and breathing according to police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
A picture of Rick Evans' 2014 Range Rover that was stolen from a Target parking lot in East...
‘You want it to be a nightmare, but it’s not’. Man has car, presents stolen while Christmas shopping
Marietta Police seize guns, drugs
Marietta business dispute turns to drug-related arrest, police say
Marcus Williams
Vehicles damaged by gunfire in Buckhead, Atlanta police say

Latest News

Carrollton officers return stolen bike
Carrollton police track down 11-year-old’s stolen bike after gifting new one
There were plenty of travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on the day...
Travelers at Atlanta airport seeing long lines, some delays the day after Christmas
As of Tuesday night, there were over 500 delays at the airport.
Travelers at Atlanta airport seeing long lines and some delays the day after Christmas Close
Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: MARTA bus driver retires after 51 years