Atlanta mayor announces additional pay raise for city employees

Atlanta city employees will get an additional pay raise next year, Mayor Andre Dickens...
Atlanta city employees will get an additional pay raise next year, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Wednesday.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city employees will get an additional pay raise next year, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Wednesday.

Dickens said the city will increase a 2.5% cost-of-living raise that was previously approved for city employees. All city employees will now be getting a 3.5% cost-of-living raise in 2024.

The mayor called the raise “a strategic investment in the human capital that is critical to the city’s operations.”

The 1% raise will cost the city $4 million, according to Dickens.

Dickens said the pay raise is possible because of higher-than-expected revenues from sales taxes and business licenses, which “have led to healthy reserves that exceed requirements.”

Dickens also said the city would maintain “competitive benefits for employees without a cost increase to them for the second year in a row.”

