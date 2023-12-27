Atlanta mayor announces additional pay raise for city employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city employees will get an additional pay raise next year, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Wednesday.

Dickens said the city will increase a 2.5% cost-of-living raise that was previously approved for city employees. All city employees will now be getting a 3.5% cost-of-living raise in 2024.

The mayor called the raise “a strategic investment in the human capital that is critical to the city’s operations.”

The 1% raise will cost the city $4 million, according to Dickens.

Dickens said the pay raise is possible because of higher-than-expected revenues from sales taxes and business licenses, which “have led to healthy reserves that exceed requirements.”

Dickens also said the city would maintain “competitive benefits for employees without a cost increase to them for the second year in a row.”

