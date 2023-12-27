Atlanta seeking submissions for trans equity playbook

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is asking for help supporting the city’s transgender population.

Atlanta’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs hopes to develop an equity-based playbook.

The playbook would be aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for trans individuals in the city.

We are seeking qualified contractors or consultants to help develop an equity-based playbook focusing on supporting transgender individuals in the City of Atlanta. 🏳️‍⚧️



Please visit: https://t.co/J4GJ0F2R2y, or scan the QR code for more information on how to submit a proposal. pic.twitter.com/Qjob4Wn2ZB — City of Atlanta Division of LGBTQ Affairs (@COALGBTQ) December 26, 2023

To make that happen, they’re looking for proposals in the following areas:

Health equity

Trans affairs

Youth engagement

Aging and eldercare

Economic and community development

Arts, entertainment and culture

Here’s everything you need to know about proposals the city is looking for and how to submit one if interested:

