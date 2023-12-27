Atlanta seeking submissions for trans equity playbook
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is asking for help supporting the city’s transgender population.
Atlanta’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs hopes to develop an equity-based playbook.
The playbook would be aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for trans individuals in the city.
To make that happen, they’re looking for proposals in the following areas:
- Health equity
- Trans affairs
- Youth engagement
- Aging and eldercare
- Economic and community development
- Arts, entertainment and culture
Here’s everything you need to know about proposals the city is looking for and how to submit one if interested:
