Atlanta seeking submissions for trans equity playbook

The playbook would be aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for trans individuals in...
(Cropped torbakhopper / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The office of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is asking for help supporting the city’s transgender population.

Atlanta’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs hopes to develop an equity-based playbook.

The playbook would be aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for trans individuals in the city.

To make that happen, they’re looking for proposals in the following areas:

  • Health equity
  • Trans affairs
  • Youth engagement
  • Aging and eldercare
  • Economic and community development
  • Arts, entertainment and culture

Here’s everything you need to know about proposals the city is looking for and how to submit one if interested:

