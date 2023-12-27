Carrollton police track down 11-year-old’s stolen bike after gifting new one

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came twice for an 11-year-old boy.

Carrollton police officers surprised the boy with a new bike after his brand new one was reported stolen Christmas morning.

But the department’s work didn’t stop there.

“I knew in my heart I had to do something,” said Lt. Matt Kenerly.

He says he has taken on a lot of cases in his 20 plus years with the Carrollton Police Department, but this one was extra special.

11-year-old Brayden received a brand-new bicycle from his grandparents for Christmas.

He reportedly rode it Christmas Eve and put it on his front porch that evening.

Officers responded to the call about Brayden’s stolen bike Christmas morning.

Hours after they returned with a brand-new bicycle for Brayden.

“This 11-year-old boy just had his bicycle stolen and that’s no way to spend Christmas, so once we all started talking about, we knew we had to do something,” said Lt. Kenerly.

But they didn’t stop there.

“I also explained to Brayden, you know once we took him his new bicycle over there, we’re not going to stop until we find your bicycle,” said Lt. Kenerly.

He said found it Tuesday morning abandoned on a roadway.

The department notified Brayden’s family shortly after and was able to return the bicycle back to Brayden.

Brayden thanked Lt. Kenerly for returning the bike he received for Christmas from his grandparents.

He was happy to be riding into the new year on his new set of wheels, while Lt. Kenerly is happy to have another case closed.

“Satisfaction in getting some closure on that and seeing somebody’s happiness at the end of the day means the world to me,” said Lt. Kenerly.

