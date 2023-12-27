3-Degree Guarantee
Crews working to repair water main break in northeast Atlanta

Water Main Break on Monroe Drive at Montgomery Ferry Drive NE
Water Main Break on Monroe Drive at Montgomery Ferry Drive NE(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Piedmont Heights area.

Water could be seen gushing down Monroe Drive at Montgomery Ferry Drive near Ansley Park early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Watershed Management said repair work could involve temporary disruption of water service for residents and businesses in the area.

In DeKalb County, sewer line repair work has led to the closure of Marbut Road between Lithonia Industrial Road and South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. Officials said the area will be closed to traffic until Friday, Jan. 26. Road closure and detour signs have been posted.

To view Atlanta’s water service interruption map or for more information, visit the city’s watershed management website.

