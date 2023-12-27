DeKalb County school launches scholarship honoring former student

Decatur, Ga. (Decaturish) - The Frank Hamilton School, a music school at Legacy Park in Decatur, has launched a scholarship that honors a former student. The school is also accepting donations for the Sarah Cumming Scholarship Fund.

Sarah Cumming was a dedicated student of the Frank Hamilton School. She was interested in songwriting, singing, the guitar, and the harmonica. She died on Dec. 6 of a brain tumor and is being memorialized with a scholarship that will cover the full tuition for a student at the school, according to a press release.

Donations to the scholarship will pay for up to one year of classes for a student of any age who cannot easily afford the tuition.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.