First Alert Forecast: Misty morning, some sunshine returns this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 60°

Tonight’s Low: 40°

Rain Chance: 0%

Wednesday morning starts off on another dreary note with patchy fog and mist across North Georgia.

Through the afternoon, skies will gradually clear leading to partly sunny skies this afternoon. While it won’t be wall to wall sunshine, it’ll be a slight improvement from the past few days.

Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 50s near 60.

Through the overnight, skies will continue to clear leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s near 40, so be sure to grab the coat!

Sunshine returns in full force tomorrow, but the cold air also settles in with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Come Friday, an upper level low will drop into the southeast, bringing cold, Canadian air along with it.

Friday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, feeling colder as wind picks up.

Friday, wind gusts will be anywhere between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, so most of the day will feel like the 30s with highs only climbing into the mid 40s.

The weekend stays cold with overnight lows back near freezing Saturday and Sunday morning and highs in the upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday.

Thankfully, the weekend will carry a lot of sunshine.

A few showers will be possible to kick off next week, which is also the beginning of 2024, with temperatures staying cold.

Partly sunny and near 60. First alert for a cold day Friday with a few flurries possible in the mountains Friday into Saturday. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.