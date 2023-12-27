Hearing for woman accused of stabbing 3 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A court hearing for a woman accused of stabbing three people, including an Atlanta police officer, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is underway Wednesday.

Orlando resident Damaris Milton, 44, faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an Oct. 11 stabbing spree that police said began in a taxicab headed to the airport. Her court appearance began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The cab driver, identified as Selemon Melkamu, suffered a knife wound to his right upper chest, the incident report states.

“During this travel to the airport, Mr. Melkamu explained that he was stabbed in his right upper chest near his shoulder on 285 South after passing the international exit sign,” an officer noted in his report. “He stated that Ms. Milton reached for his phone and then threw his phone out of the window onto the interstate.”

By the time police responded to the scene, Milton was already inside the airport, APD said. During the encounter with police, another person, identified as a woman, was also stabbed, investigators said.

While confronting Milton, police said she refused to drop the knife and a Taser was used.

“The Taser deployed and hit the pants legs, since Ms. Milton wore multiple pants legs, the Taser did not make contact in the skin,” the incident report noted.

A police lieutenant then used pepper spray on Milton.

“Lt. (David) Cannon then slipped due to the pepper spray being on the ground,” according to the incident report. “At that point, Ms. Milton bent down and stabbed Lieutenant Cannon in the left leg. Officer (Corey Hadley) then tackled Ms. Milton to the ground while she was still armed with the knife.”

All three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During her first court appearance on Oct. 12, a judge denied Milton’s bond.

Milton is currently being held at Clayton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.