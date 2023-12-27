3-Degree Guarantee
Henry County police looking to identify car break-in suspect

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police need your help identifying a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in McDonough.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 19, between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. near Ashby Drive in the Fieldcrest Estates Subdivision.

Surveillance footage captured what police described as a man dressed in a black ski mask, light-colored hoodie, and jeans entering cars parked in the area. According to police, the suspect drove off in a dark-colored Jeep Gladiator.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text 770-220-7009.

