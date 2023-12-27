3-Degree Guarantee
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

powerball en vivo hoy
Georgia Powerball(WTOC)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Hephzibah resident is $2 million richer, thanks to the Powerball.

No one matched all six numbers drawn to win the Powerball jackpot for Christmas – but the Hephzibah resident, who bought the winning ticket on the Georgia Lottery app, got close enough to become a millionaire twice over.

The Hephzibah resident chose the Power Play option, doubling the $1 million win to $2 million.

The Georgia Lottery didn’t release the winner’s name.

Four other tickets won at least $1 million. They were sold in California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

Two other Georgia tickets – sold to a McDonough resident and at a Roswell store – won $50,000. Three South Carolina tickets – sold in Mauldin, Simpsonville and Florence – won $50,000.

The big chance to win is tonight’s drawing, with the jackpot climbing to at least $700 million.

The numbers drawn on Christmas were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot this year to reach more than half a billion dollars. Its cash value is $344.7 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

