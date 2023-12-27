3-Degree Guarantee
Louisiana man dies in ATV accident in Cobb County, police say

Cobb County police said an ATV accident that killed a 66-year-old man remains under...
Cobb County police said an ATV accident that killed a 66-year-old man remains under investigation.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 66-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Kennesaw over the weekend, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said Lionel Berthelot of Plaquemine, Louisiana, was driving a Honda four-wheeled ATV in a wooded area on Bent Creek Drive around 3:10 p.m. Saturday when he and the ATV fell down an embankment.

The ATV reportedly landed on top of Berthelot, who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.

