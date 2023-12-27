3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested with nearly 7K potentially fatal doses of fentanyl, Athens police say

Athens police said they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in...
Athens police said they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in 40-year-old Dwan Hewlett's vehicle, which led to his arrest.(Athens-Clarke County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities seized over 100 grams of fentanyl — which amounts to nearly 7,000 potentially fatal doses — during a recent drug bust, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police said members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the Athens-Clarke police gang unit arrested 40-year-old Dwan Hewlett of Hull around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Investigators reportedly found Hewlett at a convenience store at 645 Danielsville Road in Athens and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Officers searched Hewlett’s vehicle and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with packaging material and a digital scale, according to police.

“Hewlett possessed approximately 139 grams (almost 5 ounces) of fentanyl, which amounts to nearly 7,000 potentially fatal doses,” police said in a statement.

Police said Hewlett, a convicted felon, also had a firearm with an altered serial number.

Hewlett was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, criminal use of an article with altered ID and obstruction, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Police catch massive alligator outside of mall
DeKalb County police are searching for 12-year-old Nieng, who was reported missing from Stone...
12-year-old girl missing from Stone Mountain

Latest News

Police said the chase ended in a residential neighborhood on Old Lost Mountain Road, near the...
Police still searching for third carjacking suspect following Powder Springs chase, 2 teens in custody
Damaris Milton
Another hearing set for woman accused in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport stabbing spree
Police said the chase ended in a residential neighborhood on Old Lost Mountain Road, near the...
Police still searching for carjacking suspect following Powder Springs chase
Sarah Cumming
DeKalb County school launches scholarship honoring former student