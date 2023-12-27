Man arrested with nearly 7K potentially fatal doses of fentanyl, Athens police say

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities seized over 100 grams of fentanyl — which amounts to nearly 7,000 potentially fatal doses — during a recent drug bust, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police said members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the Athens-Clarke police gang unit arrested 40-year-old Dwan Hewlett of Hull around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Investigators reportedly found Hewlett at a convenience store at 645 Danielsville Road in Athens and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Officers searched Hewlett’s vehicle and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with packaging material and a digital scale, according to police.

“Hewlett possessed approximately 139 grams (almost 5 ounces) of fentanyl, which amounts to nearly 7,000 potentially fatal doses,” police said in a statement.

Police said Hewlett, a convicted felon, also had a firearm with an altered serial number.

Hewlett was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, criminal use of an article with altered ID and obstruction, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.