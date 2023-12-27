Man steals ‘AR-15 style rifle’ during home invasion, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man reportedly stole an “AR-15 style rifle” during a home invasion in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion at 1124 Northwest Drive NW just after 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13. The home’s resident told police that the man had pointed a gun at them before stealing another gun and before escaping.

Police described the person of interest as a Black man between 17 and 20 years old who was wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants. He also had “dreadlocks that stopped at his cheekbone,” according to reports.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and receive up to a $2,000 reward.

