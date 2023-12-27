3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man steals ‘AR-15 style rifle’ during home invasion, Atlanta police say

Sketch of a person of interest in a home invasion in northwest Atlanta.
Sketch of a person of interest in a home invasion in northwest Atlanta.(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man reportedly stole an “AR-15 style rifle” during a home invasion in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion at 1124 Northwest Drive NW just after 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13. The home’s resident told police that the man had pointed a gun at them before stealing another gun and before escaping.

Police described the person of interest as a Black man between 17 and 20 years old who was wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants. He also had “dreadlocks that stopped at his cheekbone,” according to reports.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and receive up to a $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Police catch massive alligator outside of mall
Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: MARTA bus driver retires after 51 years

Latest News

Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
West End McDonald's shooting
Woman shot, killed at Atlanta McDonald’s, police say
swatting
Three Georgia lawmakers claim they were swatted over the holidays
Atlanta father killed in ‘botched robbery.’ What did police do?
Atlanta father killed in ‘botched robbery.’ What did police do?