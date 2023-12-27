Metro Atlanta couple’s skin care company gains fame and success after viral TikTok video

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lynda Truong always had a love-hate relationship with her skin.

“As a teenager, I dealt with a lot of acne and a lot of the stuff I bought at the drugstore just didn’t work for my skin because it was so irritating,” said Truong.

Truong’s husband, Alana Tran, said she caught him by surprise one day.

“She was in the kitchen and she was freezing some bananas and rubbing it on her face. And I was like ‘What are you doing?’ And she was like no, this really works,” said Tran.

After trying it on his face, Tran says he knew this could be start of something big. The two decided to launch their own skin care brand called Love and Pebble in 2018.

A viral TikTok video of Truong’s mom using their skin care products put their brand on the map.

“That video had four million views within a week and we pretty much sold out of all our inventory,” said Truong.

Today, the Chamblee couple has a devoted fanbase on the social media platform with over 128,000 followers checking out dozens of videos every week. The couple says Love and Pebble is so much more than a company, it’s a lifestyle of practicing healthy skin care and taking care of your mental health.

“There’s so many videos of people [that] say hey this is what’s helping me with my anxiety. This is what’s helping me reconnect with myself,” said Tran.

As their online following grows, Tran and Truong say they have big plans on the horizon. They’ve moved production of their skin care products to Korea and plan to expand their brand globally.

“We just want to say thank you to all of our followers. We’re so grateful for you guys and honestly we wouldn’t have been able to do it without you,” said Truong.

