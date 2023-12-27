3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Online shopping tops the FTC’s list of 2023 scams

Phone scams caused the highest per person loss at $1,400 per victim
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 2.4 million reports of scams and fraud in 2022.

FTC Senior Data Researcher Emma Fletcher shared the list of the top scams her agency examined in 2023:

Online shopping:

“These are scams where people order something online,” Fletcher said. “Perhaps after clicking on social media, and then they simply never get what they ordered or at least that’s how it typically works.”

Although online shopping scams don’t often amount to a high financial loss in individual cases, Fletcher said they happen more frequently than any other fraud category.

Business impersonation scams:

“People are getting texts, emails, phone calls, you name it from what looked to be well known companies, but in fact, it’s an imposter,” Fletcher explained. “And when they engage with that fake company, they end up being scammed.”

She said before doing anything, double check who is sending the message. Independently verify the phone number and contact the person or business directly.

Investment scams:

“While it’s number three on the total number of reports of money loss, it’s number one if you look at aggregate losses – $3.5 billion dollars reported lost so far this year on investment scams,” Fletcher shared. “These are fake websites that are set up that look very much like real investment platforms, and people are often coaxed by people they meet on social media. They’re coaxed into sending their money to these platforms when in fact, it’s all fake and they lose the money.”

Imposter scams, especially of government officials:

“Typically, a real government agency is not going to call you up,” Fletcher explained. “You’re going to receive correspondence by mail, typically, and certainly they’re not going to call you up and tell you to buy cryptocurrency, tell you to buy gift cards, tell you you’re in terrible trouble and you need to act urgently.”

Romance scams:

“Keep in mind that with these romance scams, it’s long been the case that you don’t meet these people in person. And that’s a big red flag,” Fletcher cautioned. “So, they can pretend to be anybody they want to be. They’ll create a fake social media profile and make themselves appear to be very appealing.”

Other top scams included fake checks, tech support, and sweepstakes or lottery scams.

To report suspected scams or fraud, visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Police catch massive alligator outside of mall
DeKalb County police are searching for 12-year-old Nieng, who was reported missing from Stone...
12-year-old girl missing from Stone Mountain

Latest News

A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
Florida first responders saved the driver of a semi truck that had driven off an overpass.
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went...
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29