Security plans in place for Underground Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Fest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As we head into the final days of 2023, people are finalizing their New Year’s Eve party plans.

The Atlanta Mayor’s Office announced in early December there would be no Peach Drop this year after the city spent its resources on other events like Jazz Fest and the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Instead, Underground Atlanta will host a new party this year called Atlanta Peach Fest. It is not a city-sanctioned event.

“We’ll have a countdown, we’ll have a champagne toast, we will have games,” Peach Fest Producer Ais York said.

While the Peach Drop drew close to 40,000 people last year, Peach Fest organizers estimate a crowd of about 2,500 on Sunday night. They’re still ramping up security to make sure everyone remains safe.

Guests entering Underground Atlanta’s private property on NYE will notice an increased security presence consisting of no less than 50 private security officers and no less than 15 off-duty sheriff and APD officers.

All access to the property will require going through a screening process that includes metal detectors and security officers at two access points

The nightlife destination will feature additional security per tenant space as well as in its event hall for the Atlanta Peachfest

The property owner and team will continue to be in active communication with APD throughout the festivities

“We will be ringing in the new year with safety as a priority, making sure all guests on property are not only here to have fun but get home safely after,” Lyle Baldes, special events manager of Underground Atlanta said.

York said this will be a family-friendly event and you don’t have to be 21 or older to enter.

“We know how safety is important, especially at this time, so we will do everything in our power to make sure everybody here is safe,” York said.

Atlanta Police said they will also be patrolling downtown on New Year’s Eve. They’re encouraging people to take MARTA to events like the Peach Fest to avoid traffic and parking delays.

For tickets to Peach Fest, click here.

