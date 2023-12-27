3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Security plans in place for Underground Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Fest

Underground Atlanta will host a new party this year called Atlanta Peach Fest. It is not a city-sanctioned event.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As we head into the final days of 2023, people are finalizing their New Year’s Eve party plans.

The Atlanta Mayor’s Office announced in early December there would be no Peach Drop this year after the city spent its resources on other events like Jazz Fest and the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Instead, Underground Atlanta will host a new party this year called Atlanta Peach Fest. It is not a city-sanctioned event.

“We’ll have a countdown, we’ll have a champagne toast, we will have games,” Peach Fest Producer Ais York said.

RELATED: Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says

While the Peach Drop drew close to 40,000 people last year, Peach Fest organizers estimate a crowd of about 2,500 on Sunday night. They’re still ramping up security to make sure everyone remains safe.

Guests entering Underground Atlanta’s private property on NYE will notice an increased security presence consisting of no less than 50 private security officers and no less than 15 off-duty sheriff and APD officers.

  • All access to the property will require going through a screening process that includes metal detectors and security officers at two access points
  • The nightlife destination will feature additional security per tenant space as well as in its event hall for the Atlanta Peachfest
  • The property owner and team will continue to be in active communication with APD throughout the festivities

“We will be ringing in the new year with safety as a priority, making sure all guests on property are not only here to have fun but get home safely after,” Lyle Baldes, special events manager of Underground Atlanta said.

York said this will be a family-friendly event and you don’t have to be 21 or older to enter.

“We know how safety is important, especially at this time, so we will do everything in our power to make sure everybody here is safe,” York said.

Atlanta Police said they will also be patrolling downtown on New Year’s Eve. They’re encouraging people to take MARTA to events like the Peach Fest to avoid traffic and parking delays.

For tickets to Peach Fest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
This is the second shooting at the gas station in 2023.
Shooting reported at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Police catch massive alligator outside of mall
Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: MARTA bus driver retires after 51 years

Latest News

Police search for carjacking suspect
Police search for carjacking suspect
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will increase a previously approved cost of living...
Atlanta mayor announces additional pay raise for city employees
The crash happened Tuesday.
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified