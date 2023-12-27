Three Georgia lawmakers claim they were swatted over the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three state senators are joining a Georgia congressional representative in claims they were the victims of prank 911 calls over the holidays.

State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) said Wednesday she and her family were victims of a hoax home invasion threat on Christmas Day. State Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Gwinnett) made a similar claim on X (formerly known as Twitter), as did state Sen. Kim Jackson (D-Stone Mountain).

“Sen. Dixon had a hoax 911 call at a location associated with him on Dec 25 and Dec 26,” the Gwinnett Police Department said. “SWAT team was never activated on either call. A police report was completed for both events and investigators are working on this case.”

“My family and I are safe, and we are thankful for our local law enforcement,” Dixon posted. “However, these threats don’t stop me from serving the people of this great state. I plan to address this in our next legislative session; this isn’t a right or left issue. It’s an issue of public safety.”

Atlanta News First is reaching out to the lawmakers’ other respective police departments to confirm the incidents.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the law enforcement officers who responded swiftly to a false alarm at our home on Christmas Day,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “My husband and I were at home, enjoying a quiet holiday, when we received a call from a concerned neighbor informing us that three armed officers were outside our kitchen, responding to a reported hostage situation. To our shock, we had no prior knowledge of any emergency dispatch to our residence.

“Upon going outside to meet the officers, it became apparent that this was a hoax—a fake 911 call that led to a significant deployment of resources,” Kirkpatrick continued. “I am truly appreciative of the professionalism and efficiency displayed by the law enforcement members who responded to the situation. Their dedication to ensuring the safety of our community is commendable, and I am thankful for their rapid response.

“Nevertheless, I am sorry that their time and resources were wasted on a false report,” she said. “his incident has been the first of its kind for me, and I am relieved that it was indeed a hoax. It serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by our law enforcement agencies in distinguishing between genuine threats and false alarms.”

On Christmas morning, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence.

The Rome, Georgia, police department quickly verified that the call was a hoax and did not send officers to the house, the department said.

I was just swatted.



This is like the 8th time.



On Christmas with my family here.



My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this.



I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself next, police said. The call was quickly transferred to police when suicide hotline responders recognized the Georgia congresswoman’s address.

The department said it contacted Greene’s private security detail to confirm she was safe and that there was no emergency at her residence.

